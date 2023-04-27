Braylen Jarvis

Hillsdale's Braylen Jarvis (25) and Jake Hoverstock celebrate Jarvis' two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday at Hillsdale.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

JEROMESVILLE — A pair of juniors put on a show during Senior Night at Hillsdale on Thursday night.

Pitcher Gavin Casdorph surrendered just two hits over five innings and Braylen Jarvis belted a two-run home run among his three hits as the Falcons knocked off Plymouth 10-0 in five innings.

GALLERY: Hillsdale 10, Plymouth 0

Hillsdale beat Plymouth 10-0 at Hillsdale on Thursday. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

