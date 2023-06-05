Kaid Carpenter 2

Fredericktown senior pitcher Kaid Carpenter earned Division III Ohio Co-Player of the Year honors in 2023. The Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association released its all-state lists Monday. 

 Grant Pepper, Staff Reporter

FREDERICKTOWN — Kaid Carpenter did it all and did it all well.

Fredericktown’s jack-of-all-trades, Carpenter was selected the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Division III Player of the Year.

Owen Barker

Crestview's Owen Barker was selected to the All-Ohio second team in Division III by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.

