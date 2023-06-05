FREDERICKTOWN — Kaid Carpenter did it all and did it all well.
Fredericktown’s jack-of-all-trades, Carpenter was selected the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Division III Player of the Year.
FREDERICKTOWN — Kaid Carpenter did it all and did it all well.
Fredericktown’s jack-of-all-trades, Carpenter was selected the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Division III Player of the Year.
A senior, Carpenter shared the award with Harrison Central’s Treston Nemeth. Pemberville Eastwood’s Kevin Leady was selected the Coach of the Year.
On the mound, Carpenter was 7-1 with 104 strikeouts and a 1.40 earned run average as the Freddies won their fifth straight Knox Morrow Athletic Conference crown and reached the Division III district championship game. At the plate, he batted .533 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 26 runs batted in.
Carpenter was joined on the All-Ohio first team by teammate Brady Lester. The senior outfielder batted .456 with eight doubles, four triples, four home runs and 24 RBIs.
Wynford’s Grant McGuire was a first-team pick at third base. The junior batted .432 with five home runs and 27 RBIs.
Crestview’s Owen Barker was a second-team pick at second base. The senior batted .403 with a pair of homers and 25 RBIs.
Player of the Year: Treston Nemeth, Harrison Central; Kaid Carpenter, Fredericktown.
Coach of the Year: Kevin Leady, Eastwood.
Pitcher: Ethan Stewart, Meigs; Jake Bean, Cardinal; Owen Canter, Manchester.
Catcher: Treston Nemeth, Harrison Central; Owen McKoon, Perry.
First Base: Zack Misko, Garaway; Adam Knaak, Kirtland.
Second Base: Tyler Duncan, Portsmouth; Braylen Harlamert, Coldwater.
Shortstop: Case Boos, Eastwood; Grant Schag, Triway.
Third Base: Grant McGuire, Wynford; Jack Sivec, Keystone.
Outfield: Krayton Kern, Archbold; Brady Lester, Fredericktown; Carson Cronin, Minford; Logan Weigel, Western Reserve.
Utility: Kaid Carpenter, Fredericktown; Chad Harper, Triway.
Pitcher: George Arnett, Lucasville Valley; Vinnie Lonardo, Portsmouth; Trey Barkman, Waynedale.
Catcher: Jace Copley, Lucasville Valley; Devon Morris, Archbold.
Second Base: Clint Finnen, Edison (Milan).
Shortstop: Brandyn Bogucki, James A. Garfield; Brayden Moses, Richmond Edison.
Third Base: Owen Barker, Crestview (Ashland); Payton Keller, Garaway.
Outfield: Jackson Bauer, Eastwood; Shane Lindstrom, South Range; Gino Lazzari, Lakeview; Jackson Sommer, James A. Garfield.
Utility: Rylan Sams, Oak Hill; Hudson Wesney, Coshocton.
Pitcher: Eric Geddes, James A. Garfield.
Catcher: Luke Chuko, Kirtland.
Shortstop: Lincoln Garlock, Liberty Benton; Landen Jarrell, Zane Trace.
Outfield: C.J. Hannahs, Barnesville; Silas Borders, Carlisle.
Utility: Wyatt Haupt, Eastern Winchester; Andrew Badenhop, Eastwood.
I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.