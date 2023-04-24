FREDERICKTOWN — The Freddies continue to rule the roost.
Fredericktown found itself atop the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Division III state poll for a third straight week when the fifth of eight weekly polls was released Monday.
FREDERICKTOWN — The Freddies continue to rule the roost.
Fredericktown found itself atop the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Division III state poll for a third straight week when the fifth of eight weekly polls was released Monday.
Fredericktown (13-0) had 245 points. Pemberville Eastwood (13-0) was second with 238 points.
Fredericktown was to host Northmor in a Knox Morrow Athletic Conference showdown Monday afternoon. The Golden Knights (10-1) were ranked seventh in this week’s Division IV state poll.
Fredericktown leads Northmor by one game in the KMAC standings. The teams will complete the home-and-home series at Northmor on Wednesday.
Also in Division IV, Hillsdale (11-2) is sixth. The Falcons are atop the Wayne County Athletic League standings at 7-0. Hillsdale has WCAL home-and-home series’ against Dalton, Norwayne and defending Division III state champ Waynedale in the final three weeks of the regular season. The grueling stretch begins Tuesday when Hillsdale hosts Dalton.
In Division II, Clear Fork (12-2) was ranked 15th. The Colts trail Highland by one game in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference standings. The Fighting Scots (13-3) are ranked 12th in Division II. The Colts are at Marion Harding on Tuesday and host the Presidents on Wednesday.
In Division III, Wynford (10-4) is ranked 18th. The Royals are third in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference standings behind Upper Sandusky and Colonel Crawford. Upper Sandusky is raked 13th in Division II.
The Royals and Eagles will duke it out twice this week. Wynford hosts Colonel Crawford on Tuesday before heading to North Robinson on Wednesday.
I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.