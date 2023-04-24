David Parker

Hillsdale's David Parker delivers to the plate during a game earlier this season in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The Falcons are ranked sixth in Division IV in this week's Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association state poll.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

FREDERICKTOWN — The Freddies continue to rule the roost.

Fredericktown found itself atop the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Division III state poll for a third straight week when the fifth of eight weekly polls was released Monday.

