BELLVILLE — Luke Schlosser was the straw that stirred the drink.
Clear Fork’s talented junior center fielder and pitcher, Schlosser was one of four area players to land a spot on the District 9 first team in Division II. He was joined by Shelby’s Nic Eyster, Ontario’s Carter Weaver and Galion’s Hunter Miniard.
Schlosser, Clear Fork’s left-handed leadoff hitter, batted .465 with 17 runs batted in and 29 runs scored. On the mound, he fashioned a 4-0 record with 52 strikeouts and a 3.42 earned run average.
A sophomore pitcher and third baseman, Eyster batted .378 with 18 RBIs. The right-hander was 5-4 with a 3.45 ERA.
Weaver batted .461 with 20 RBIs. He helped the Warriors upset second-seeded Sandusky Perkins in nine innings in last week’s sectional championship game.
A junior catcher, Miniard batted .350 with 15 RBIs.
Bellevue’s Tyler Ray was selected the Player of the Year in Division II. Bellevue’s Andy Dennings was the Coach of the Year.
Other first-team picks were Upper Sandusky’s Kaden Holman, Sandusky Perkins’ Landon Kim, Clyde’s Cole Schwochow, Willard’s Elijah Reed, Vermilion’s Riley Kearns and Sandusky’s Elijah Baker.
Clear Fork’s Kaden Riddle, Ontario’s Gage Weaver, Madison’s Rian Lunsford, Shelby’s Landon Kennard, Galion’s Braxton Prosser and Lexington’s Colton Murfield and Jaxon Brown were second-team choices. They were joined by Perkins’ Dylan Crabtree, Upper Sandusky’s Aaron Flowers, Clyde’s Blake Hershey and Willard’s Ethan Rodriguez.
Local honorable-mention selections were Galion’s Max Albert and Kael Longwell, Clear Fork’s Jay Jackson and Mason Sansom, Mansfield Senior’s Josh Malone and Guy Trader, Madison’s Gavin Cates and Cameron Kuhn, Ontario’s Colton Ramion and Carter Walters, Shelby’s Kam Wheeler and Eli Schwemley and Lexington’s Michael Togliatti and Zian Rhodes.