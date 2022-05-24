MANSFIELD — North Central Ohio was well represented on the District 9 Division II baseball team.
Lexington senior and Ohio State recruit Cole Pauley was among five area players to earn a spot on the first team. He was joined by Clear Fork’s Jared Scott, Ontario’s Ryan Chapman and Shelby’s Marshall Shepherd and Jeremy Holloway.
A right-handed pitcher, Pauley ranked among area leaders with 74 strikeouts. He tossed a perfect game against Mansfield Senior, striking out 18.
Scott helped the Colts to a 12-11 record. He batted .442 and led the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with a .827 slugging percentage.
The Warriors won a sectional title thanks in part to Chapman. He was 5-2 with 46 strikeouts and a 0.90 earned run average.
Shepherd and Holloway helped Shelby finish second in the MOAC. The Whippets will play in the district tournament this week.
Shepherd was 6-2 with 71 strikeouts and a 1.73 ERA. Holloway batted a team-best .429 with six doubles and 13 runs batted in.
Shelby’s Luke Shepherd was the area’s lone second team pick. Honorable mention selections included Clear Fork’s Luke Schlosser and David Balliner, Shelby’s Blaine Bowman and Landon Kennar, Ontario’s Gage Weaver, Galion’s Braxton Prosser and Hudson Miller, Lexington’s Braden Mumaw and Zian Rhodes and Mansfield Senior’s Quintin Little and Brock Hill.
Tiffin Columbian’s Carson Mellott was the District 9 Player of the Year in Division II.
