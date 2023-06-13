OLIVESBURG — Firelands Conference champ Crestview cleaned up when the All-Firelands Conference teams was unveiled earlier this month.
Don Kenner was selected the FC Coach of the Year, while Jarek Ringler, Tyson Ringler, Owen Barker and Gavin Barker were all first-team picks.
Norwalk St. Paul’s Thomas Zuccaro was the Player of the Year, while teammate Kole Maxwell was Pitcher of the Year. The Flyers tied for second in the conference standings with Mapleton.
The Cougars were a perfect 14-0 in FC play this spring, winning their first conference crown since 2011. Crestview was the first team to go unbeaten in league play since New London in 2013.
Jarek Ringler was one of the area’s top pitchers and offensive players. The junior right-hander was 7-1 with 64 strikeouts and a 1.68 earned run average on the mound while hitting .430 with 19 runs batted in.
Tyson Ringler was 4-1 with a 0.55 ERA and 36 strikeouts. He batted .404 with 23 RBIs.
Owen Barker hit .400 with a pair of home runs and 25 RBIs. Gavin Barker batted .417 with 33 RBIs.
Mapleton’s Kollin Cline and Zach Wrobleski and South Central’s Karl Ferber joined the Crestview quartet on the first team. Other first-teamers included St. Paul’s Ashton Stang and Western Reserve’s Logan Wiegel and Chris Buchannon.
Second-team picks included Crestview’s Matthew Volz and Mason Ringler, Mapleton’s Cole Vermilya, Plymouth’s Trace McVey, Zach Hamman and Jansen Potts, South Central’s Aaron Hauler, Eric Sanders and Gunner Ray; New London’s Carter Eibel, Norwalk St. Paul’s Alex Weaver and Western Reserve’s Austin Harmeling.
Honorable-mention selections were Crestview’s Dylan Bruner, Mapleton’s Blake Renner, Plymouth’s Shae Sparks, Monroeville’s Jimmy Clingman, New London’s Peyton Gatzemeyer, Norwalk St. Paul’s Landon Fries and Western Reserve’s Rhett Grose.