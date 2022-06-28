BELLVILLE — Clear Fork senior Jared Scott only got better with age.
The Richland Source Player of the Year, Scott went out in style this spring. The infielder and pitcher batted .431 with 10 doubles, four home runs, 18 runs batted in and 19 runs scored after hitting .395 as a junior last spring.
Scott was selected the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year and earned a spot on the District 9 first team in Division II.
Scott is the centerpiece of a talented All-Richland Source offense that includes three All-Ohioans.
Catcher
Braxton Prosser, Galion: A strong-armed freshman, Prosser ranked among the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference leaders with a .424 batting average with a team-best 16 RBIs and 16 runs scored. Prosser was an All-MOAC second-team selection and a District 9 honorable mention selection in Division II.
First Base
Grant McGuire, Wynford: Just a sophomore, McGuire was an All-Ohio first-team selection in Division III. He batted .500 with seven doubles, five home runs and 46 RBIs while scoring 37 runs. McGuire was selected the Northern 10 Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
Second Base
Gage Weaver, Ontario: A junior, Weaver batted .380 with nine doubles, 17 RBIs and a team-high 22 runs scored. Weaver was a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first-team pick and a District 9 honorable mention selection in Division II.
Third Base
Jeremy Holloway, Shelby: A senior, Holloway ranked fourth in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with a .439 batting average while knocking in 13 runs and scoring 21 runs. Holloway was an All-MOAC first-team pick and a District 9 first-teamer in Division II.
Shortstop
Jared Scott, Clear Fork: Of Scott’s 28 hits, 15 went for extra bases. In addition to his offensive prowess, Scott was 3-2 with 53 strikeouts and a 1.89 earned run average in 40.2 innings pitched.
Utility
Andrew Smollen, Lucas: A junior, Smollen batted .467 with three home runs and 40 RBIs. Smollen was selected the Mid-Buckeye Conference Player of the Year, helping the Cubs win a second straight MBC title. He was also a District 9 first-team pick in Division IV.
Seth Ohl, Madison: A senior, Ohl was invaluable at the plate and on the hill for the Rams. He was an Ohio Cardinal Conference first-team selection and a District 9 first-teamer in Division I.
Outfield
Nick Kandel, Hillsdale: A junior, Kandel helped the Falcons reach the Division IV regional championship game. He batted .417 with six doubles, two home runs and 23 RBIs while scoring 32 runs. Kandel was an All-Wayne County Athletic League first-team pick and an All-Ohio honorable mention selection in Division IV.
Dylon Robinson, Wynford: A junior, Robinson batted .500 with nine doubles, 33 RBIs and 27 runs scored. He was a Northern 10 first-team pick and an All-Ohio second-teamer in Division III.
Jon Metzger, Ashland: A three-sport athlete, Metzger batted .358 with 11 RBIs and 20 runs scored for the Arrows. The junior was an Ohio Cardinal Conference first-team selection and a District 9 first-teamer in Division I.
Owen Barker, Crestview: A junior, Barker batted .410 with 24 RBIs and 22 runs scored for the Cougars. Barker was an All-Firelands Conference first-team pick and a District 9 first-teamer in Division III.
Designated Hitter
Zeth Goth, Plymouth: A senior, Goth helped the Big Red win a district championship this spring. He batted .359 with six doubles, 25 RBIs and 21 runs scored. Goth was selected to the All-Firelands Conference first team and was a District 9 first-teamer in Division IV.