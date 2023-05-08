BELLVILLE — Clear Fork coach Gabe Kennedy could be forgiven for having mixed emotions about earning the No. 1 seed at the Division II Fremont district during Sunday’s baseball tournament draw.
The top seed has been more curse than blessing since the current seeding format was adopted in 2014.
Only two No. 1 seeds during that stretch — Sandusky Perkins in 2014 and Vermilion in 2021 — have won district championships. Defending district champ Perkins was the No. 2 seed last year.
The Colts (16-3) took an opening-round bye and will host either No. 5 Bellevue or No. 12 Mansfield Senior at 5 p.m. May 19. Bellevue (11-7) hosts Senior High (2-15) in the sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. May 17.
Lexington (8-13) picked up the No. 6 seed and will host No. 10 Vermilion (6-11) in the sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. May 17.
In the lower half of the bracket, Shelby (12-6) picked up the No. 3 seed and will host either No. 7 Willard or No. 9 Madison at 5 p.m. May 19 in the sectional final. Willard (9-7) hosts Madison (8-11) at 5 p.m. May 17.
No. 8 seed Ontario (9-10) will host No. 11 Sandusky (4-11) at 5 p.m. May 17 in the sectional semifinals.
Galion picked up the No. 8 seed in the the Bluffton district field. The Tigers (9-7) host No. 10 Fostoria (1-17) in the sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. May 17.
Division I
Ashland will open the postseason at home. The 12th-seeded Arrows (10-9) will host No. 14 Toledo Start at 5 p.m. May 15 in the sectional semifinals. A win would send Ashland into a sectional final showdown against top-seeded Anthony Wayne at 5 p.m. May 17 at Anthony Wayne High School.
In the central district, Mount Vernon earned the No. 12 seed and took a first-round bye. The Yellow Jackets will host either No. 23 Marysville or No. 31 Dublin Coffman in the sectional finals at 5 p.m. May 17.
Division III
Crestview (14-4) picked up the No. 4 seed in the Shelby district draw and took a first-round bye. The Cougars will host either No. 6 Kansas Lakota or No. 10 Bucyrus in the sectional final at 5 p.m. May 19. Bucyrus (3-16) visits Lakota at 5 p.m. May 17.
Third-seeded Wynford (14-6) will host either No. 7 Huron or No. 8 Western Reserve in the sectional final at 5 p.m. May 19.
Mapleton (10-5) is seeded 12th in the Parma Heights district and will host No. 19 Tuslaw in the sectional semifinals at 5 p.m. May 15.
Division IV
Colonel Crawford earned the top seed in the 11-team Galion district field. The Eagles will host either No. 9 Buckeye Central or No. 10 Mansfield Christian in a sectional final at 5 p.m. May 18, The Bucks entertain the Flames in a sectional semifinal game at 5 p.m. May 16.
In the lower half of the Galion district bracket, second-seeded Lucas will play host to either No. 8 New London or No. 11 Crestline in a sectional championship game at 5 p.m. May 18. New London hosts Crestline at 5 p.m. May 16 in the sectional semifinals.
Sixth-seeded Plymouth hosts No. 7 South Central at 5 p.m. May 16 in the sectional semis.
In the Medina district, Hillsdale picked up the No. 2 seed. The Falcons (14-5) will host either No. 10 Oberlin or No. 7 Kidron Central Christian in the sectional finals at 5 p.m. May 18.
Loudonville is seeded fourth in the Medina district and will host No. 5 Rittman in the sectional finals at 5 p.m. May 18.