MANSFIELD — Record-setting Buckeye Central pitcher Alex Kanney was among three local players selected to the District 9 first team in Division IV.
Kanney led the Northern 10 Athletic Conference with 91 strikeouts, helping the Bucks to a fourth-place finish. B.C. will play Plymouth in the district semifinals later this week in Galion.
Kanney was joined on the first team by Plymouth’s Zeth Goth and Lucas’ Andrew Smollen.
Plymouth finished fourth in the Firelands Conference with a 9-5 record. The Big Red won a sectional championship last week.
Smollen ranked among area leaders with 56 strikeouts. He helped the Cubs win the Mid-Buckeye Conference title.
Lucas’ Hunter Church and Andrew Fanello, Plymouth’s Cole Wentz, and Buckeye Central’s Casey Geissman were second-team picks. Elliot Geissman and Kaiden Vaughn, Crestline’s Luke Bruce and Trevor Shade, Lucas’ Hunter Rice and Bobby Grover, Mansfield Christian’s Isaac Hillman and Caleb Gregory and Plymouth’s Nick Roberts and Zach Hamman were honorable-mention picks.
Hopewell-Loudon’s Ashton Bour was the District 9 Player of the Year in Division IV.
