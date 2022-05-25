ASHLAND — He may only be a sophomore, but Luke Bryant emerged as one of north central Ohio’s best young pitchers this season.
The Ohio Cardinal Conference took notice.
A hard-throwing right-hander, Bryant was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Co-Pitcher of the Year when the All-OCC teams were announced Tuesday evening. He shared the award with West Holmes senior Noah Clark.
Bryant was 5-3 on the season with 60 strikeouts and a 1.15 earned run average. Opponents hit just .159 against him.
Wooster junior Blake Bowen, a Kentucky recruit, was the OCC Player of the Year. Generals’ coach Steve Young was the conference Coach of the Year after leading Wooster to an 11-1 conference mark and a second straight OCC title.
Lexington’s Cole Pauley and Braden Mumaw earned spots on the OCC first team, along with Madison’s Seth Ohl and Ashland’s Jon Metzger. Other first-teamers were Mount Vernon’s Konner Daughreity, Logan Trace and Caden Rowland, Wooster’s Brady Bowen, Drew Becker and Zach Harpster, and West Holmes’ Rudy Hershberger.
Second-team picks were Ashland’s Kamden Mowry and Parker Grissinger, Lexington’s Zian Rhodes, Madison’s Jameson Myers, Mansfield Senior’s Quintin Little, Mount Vernon’s Beau Bridges, Marcus Bradley and Jonny Askew, Wooster’s Drew Rader and Jack Williams, and West Holmes’ Gino DiNardi.
Honorable mention selections included Ashland’s Ethan Bunce and Logan Fulk, Lexington’s Bradley Miller and Landon Goetz, Madison’s Gavin Cates and Cameron Kuhn, Mansfield Senior’s Brock Hill and Josh Malone, Mount Vernon’s Owynn Gleason and Cash Finnell, West Holmes’ Brady Smith and Micah Martin, and Wooster’s Sam Nielsen and Ben Winge.
Support Our Sports Coverage!
Sports reporters need great teammates, and that's you. If local sports reporting is important to you, become a Source Member today! You'll be the MVP of our sports department.