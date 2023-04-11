Jon Metzger

Ashland's Jon Metzger takes a cut during Tuesday's Ohio Cardinal Conference game at Lexington.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

LEXINGTON — The Arrows won in spite of themselves.

On a night when ace Luke Bryant didn’t have his best stuff and Ashland had almost as many errors (six) as base hits (seven), coach Rick Gough’s squad stitched together a stunning seventh-inning rally for a 7-6 Ohio Cardinal Conference win at Lexington.

GALLERY: Ashland 7, Lexington 6

Ashland rallied for a 7-6 win over Lexington in Ohio Cardinal Conference baseball action Tuesday at Lexington. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.