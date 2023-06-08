ONTARIO — Hall of Fame manager Earl Weaver once said momentum is the next day’s starting pitcher.
Ontario coach Mike Ellis would agree.
The reason for Ontario’s unlikely run to this week’s Division II state tournament can be found 60 feet (and six inches) from home plate.
The Warriors (16-14) will play Washington Court House in the second of two state semifinal games at 1 p.m. Friday at Akron’s Canal Park, thanks largely to a talented pitching staff. In six postseason games, the three-man rotation of Peyton Dzugan, Carter Weaver and Carter Walters has a combined earned run average of 2.07.
“Those three have been my horses,” Ellis said. “We’ve got some other guys and we’re not afraid to use them, but those three have really grown up a lot in the postseason.”
A junior, Dzugan has three complete game victories in three postseason starts. The right-hander fired a one-hitter in Ontario’s walk-off 4-3 win over Sandusky in the sectional semifinals, striking out seven. He struck out 10 and walked just one while scattering three hits in a 5-2 win over Clyde in the district finals and, most impressively, allowed just four hits and two earned runs in a 7-3 win over Defiance in the regional championship game.
“We’ve only used three arms this entire tournament, but I am 100 percent confident in those other guys who haven’t gotten to pitch yet,” said Dzugan, who boasts a 1.33 postseason ERA with 21 strikeouts.
“Pitching can take you a long way in the tournament and it’s a big reason why we’re here.”
First-team All-Ohioan Carter Weaver and Carter Walters have been every bit as good in the playoffs. Walters has allowed two earned runs in seven innings while striking out eight. Weaver has struck out 14 and allowed seven earned runs in 16 postseason innings.
Jayden Leach and Jake Chapman haven’t been pressed into duty yet this postseason, but both saw plenty of action on the hill during the regular season. They combined to gobble up almost 40 innings.
While Ellis didn’t want to tip his hand as to Friday’s starter against Washington Court House, whoever gets the ball will have his hands full. The Blue Lions (27-1) have won 26 straight games.
“They have got some athletes and some guys who can hit the ball,” Dzugan said. “They have won 26 games in a row, which is amazing.”
Ontario may be an underdog Friday afternoon, but Ellis wouldn’t have it any other way.
“These guys are playing with a chip on their shoulder,” Ellis said. “They are playing the game the way it’s supposed to be played and it’s a joy to watch.
“Our guys are looking forward to this opportunity and embracing the moment.”