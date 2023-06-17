Andrew Smollen

Lucas pitcher Andrew Smollen delivers to the plate during a Mid-Buckeye Conference game at Mansfield Christian.

LUCAS — As good as he was in the regular season, Lucas ace Andrew Smollen was even better in the tournament.

The area’s Pitcher of the Year, Smollen was virtually untouchable in two postseason starts. The senior right-hander fired a five-inning perfect game with 11 strikeouts in a 12-0 win over New London to lift the Cubs to their first sectional title since 2016. Then in the district semifinals, the fireballer limited eventual district champ Seneca East to two hits and a pair of unearned runs in a 2-1 loss.

