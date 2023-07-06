Jonathan Shafer

Ashland native Jonathan Shafer is a part-time driver on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this year.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

ASHLAND — Jonathan Shafer’s stock is on the rise, even if the Ashland County native won’t compete in this week’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio.

The 18-year-old Shafer is the part-time driver of the On Point Motorsports No. 30 Toyota Tundra on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. The truck series will visit Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend.

Tags