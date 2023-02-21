Mason Trittschuh

Lexington's Mason Trittschuh competes in the 1-meter diving competition during the opening day of the Division II state swimming and diving tournament at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

 submitted photo

CANTON — Ashland’s Owen Lemon and Lexington’s Mason Trittschuh earned All-Ohio honors on the opening day of the Division II swimming and diving tournament Tuesday at C.T. Branin Natatorium.

Lemon placed 10th in the finals of the 1-meter diving competition while Trittschuh was 14th in the 32-diver field. The top 16 placers are recognized as All-Ohioans with the top eight earning state medals.

