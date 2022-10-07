Gei'vonni Washington

Ashland tailback Gei'vonni Washington runs for a first down against during last week's 56-17 win over Northwood at AU's Jack Miller Stadium.

ASHLAND — The locomotive has left the station and is building momentum.

Off to its best start since 2016, unbeaten Ashland heads to North Canton on Saturday for a Great Midwest Athletic Conference game against Walsh. Kickoff is set for noon at Larry Staudt Field.

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

