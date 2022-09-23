ASHLAND — The way Ashland University coach Lee Owens sees it, last week’s bye couldn’t have come at a better time.
After two emotional victories, the Eagles needed to recharge their batteries.
Ashland (2-0) returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday at Qunicy (Ill.) University. The Hawks are 2-1 after last week’s 28-13 win at Walsh.
The Eagles opened the season with a home win over nationally-ranked Notre Dame College. A week later, AU hit the road and dominated in-state rival and Great Midwest Athletic Conference preseason favorite Findlay.
“Everybody wants to get out of the gate (strong),” Owens said. “Our goal was to get out 2-0.
“We put a lot into those two games.”
AU finds itself ranked 12th nationally thanks largely to one of the most stout defenses in all of Division II football. The Eagles rank sixth in the country in scoring defense (8.5 points per game) and ninth in total defense (220.5 yards allowed per game).
Meanwhile, the offense is averaging a GMAC-best 249 rushing yards a game. Running back Gei’vonni Washington and Larry Martin both rank in the top five in the GMAC in yards per game.
It’s all part of a winning recipe.
“Kicking game, turnovers, stop the run, run the ball,” Owens said when asked about his team’s early success. “Take care of your quarterback. Play clean. Eliminate penalties.
“A lot of that speaks to the maturity of our players.”
Quarterback Austin Brenner has returned from a devastating leg injury suffered last fall to pilot the offense again this year. The fifth-year signal-caller has completed 38-of-58 passes for 326 yards and a touchdown.
Washington has a team-high nine catches out of the backfield for 87 yards. Sixth-year wideout Logan Bolin has eight grabs for 80 yards and a touchdown and ranks fourth in program history with 140 career receptions and sixth with 1,880 career receiving yards.
The defense is led by a pair of veterans in senior linebacker Michael Ayers and senior safety Jourdan Swett. Swett has a team-high 18 tackles and his 52-yard interception return set up AU’s first score in the win at Findlay. Ayers, the reigning GMAC Defensive Player of the Year, has 16 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Brenner, Bolin, Ayers and Swett are AU’s four captains. Bolin arrived on campus in 2016, while Brenner and Ayers got to town in 2017. Swett has been in the fold since 2019.
“It’s a veteran group,” Owens said of his quartet of captains. “If you put the average age of those four seniors together, it’s about 25. They are older than some of my graduate coaches.”
Quincy has won two in a row after dropping its opener. The Hawks have outscored their last two opponents by a combined 81-27.
If the Eagles are to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2016, they will have to follow the script from the first two weeks.
“You play a clean football game, you’ve got a chance to win a lot of games, particularly with the players that we have,” Owens said. “It speaks to the discipline of our team, the culture of our team, the character of our team, that we can do those kinds of things.”