ASHLAND — The Eagles will renew a longtime rivalry Saturday at Jack Miller Stadium.
Ninth-ranked Ashland welcomes Northwood to town on Saturday night at 7 p.m. for the 38th all-time meeting between the programs. AU owns a 23-13-1 advantage in the long-standing series, which began in 1963.
“I really look forward to playing Northwood because it’s a team that we’ve been very familiar with over the years,” said Ashland coach Lee Owens, who is 9-1 against the Timberwolves. “We have a lot of respect for that football team, for their coaching staff, for the quality of players they have, the character and the class of the team.
“We look for a really good, tough, physical battle against Northwood here on Saturday.”
AU and Northwood both were longtime members of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Eagles joined the Great Midwest Athletic Conference for the 2021 season and Northwood followed this year.
The last meeting between the programs came on Sept. 28, 2019 in Midland, Mich. AU escaped with a 31-28 victory, the 500th win in program history.
The Eagles (3-0, 1-0) and Timberwolves (2-2, 1-0) are two of the four remaining teams in the nine-team GMAC without a conference loss. Hillsdale and Tiffin are both 2-0.
The Eagles are coming off a 34-14 win at Quincy. AU tailback Gei’vonni Washington rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns while the defense limited Quincy to 283 yards of total offense.
A junior from Youngstown, Washington has rushed for 267 yards and four touchdowns on 35 carries. He ranks eighth in the nation at 7.63 yards per carry and also leads AU with 11 receptions out of the backfield.
The undersized Washington (5-foot-7, 175 pounds) has gotten plenty of help in the backfield. Larry Martin has rushed for 247 yards and two TDs on 37 carries, while Eli Potts and Patrick Blubaugh have seen significant playing time.
“The one thing that’s really helping Geo is we’re keeping him fresh,” Owens said. “Geo is not the biggest, most physical back so if we can keep him fresh … and also do some of the things he’s doing for us out of the backfield, it’s going to really help us.
"It’s a long season. We don’t want to get him beat up early.”
The last time AU and Northwood played in 2019, Washington rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns on a whopping 30 carries.
“I was just watching the tape from his freshman year against Northwood in 2019 and I think he carried the ball (30) times,” Owens said. “He just can’t do those kinds of things and fortunately we have enough depth at running back right now that he doesn’t have to do that.”
Quarterback Austin Brenner has completed 52-of-83 passes for 525 yards and two touchdowns. Logan Bolin has 10 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown. Malik Wooldridge has 10 catches for 82 yards.
Ashland ranks 10th in Division II in scoring defense, allowing 10.3 points a game. Linebacker Michael Ayers, the reigning GMAC Defensive Player of the Year, leads the way with 25 tackles. Nick Cone and Deeb Alawan each have 2.5 sacks.
Nothwood opened the season with one-sided wins over Kentucky Wesleyan and Madonna. The Timberwolves have lost back-to-back games to undefeated Saginaw Valley State and Davenport.
“They have lost the last two games … but if you look at the two teams the got beat by, Saginaw Valley and Davenport are both undefeated and really good football teams. I’m glad they’re not on our schedule,” Owens said. “We’ve had some tough battles with Northwood. We have great respect for this football team.
“We’re going to be favored against most of the teams we play on the rest of our schedule. We all get that. The way you avoid upsets is , first of all, you never underestimate your opponents.
"Secondly, you take care of the football. Third, you’re sound on special teams and fourth, you hope you don’t get a monsoon out here. Weather is the great equalizer. If we can avoid most of those situations, we’ll be OK.”