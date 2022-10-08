NORTH CANTON — Ashland’s nationally-ranked defense outdid itself Saturday afternoon.
Standout linebacker Michael Ayers recovered a fumble on Walsh’s first offensive play from scrimmage, igniting sixth-ranked Ashland’s 35-0 win at Larry Staudt Field.
The Eagles improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. Walsh dipped to 0-6, 0-4.
Two plays after Ayers’ fumble recovery, Ashland fullback Johron Johnson pounced on an AU fumble in the end zone for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead. On Walsh’s ensuing possession, defensive tackle Nick Cone intercepted a pass and the Eagles added their second score in the opening two minutes when quarterback Austin Brenner tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jake McLoughlin.
AU pushed its lead to 21-0 on a 2-yard Larry Martin touchdown run. Less than a minute later, Ashland’s Logan Hehman recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a 28-0 first-quarter lead.
Ashland’s final TD came in the second quarter when defensive end Chris Julian recovered a fumble in the end zone with 1:03 to play in the half.
The Ashland defense limited Walsh to 66 yards of total offense, including just nine rushing yards on 26 carries. The Eagles forced three turnovers and limited the Cavaliers to four first downs.
Ashland had 316 yards of total offense. Martin rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, while Gei’vonni Washington added 69 yards on eight carries and caught three passes for 30 yards. Logan Bolin had four catches for 56 yards.
AU has won all eight meetings between the two programs in a series that dates to 2012. Saturday marked the third time the Eagles have shut out the Cavaliers.