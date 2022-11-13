Gei'vonni Washington

Ashland University tailback Gei'vonni Washington runs behind the block of tight end Alex Enders during the first half of a 31-14 win over Notre Dame College at AU's Jack Miller Stadium. 

ASHLAND — If Ashland’s opening-round playoff game against Notre Dame College is anything like the season-opener, fans are in for a treat.

The Eagles (9-1) earned the No. 4 seed in Super Region One when the 28-team Division II playoff field was announced Sunday evening, and will host fifth-seeded Notre Dame (9-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jack Miller Stadium.

Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

