HILLSDALE, Mich. — Ashland’s perfect season fell off the rails Saturday afternoon.
Two costly fourth-quarter turnovers by the Eagles led to Hillsdale touchdowns and the Chargers shook up the Great Midwest Athletic Conference standings with a 36-20 win at Muddy Waters Stadium.
Ashland (7-1, 5-1) slipped into a first-place tie with Tiffin (5-3, 5-1) in the chase for the GMAC title. The Dragons beat Northwood Saturday afternoon.
Sixth-ranked AU trailed 22-20 early in the fourth quarter when Hillsdale cornerback Jackson Gillock intercepted an Austin Brenner pass and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown, giving the Chargers a 29-20 lead with 12:11 remaining.
The Eagles marched deep into Hillsdale territory on their ensuing possession, but running back Larry Martin fumbled and Hillsdale defensive lineman Riley Tolsma pounced on the loose ball at the 14.
The Chargers then put together an 11-play, 86-yard drive to seal the victory. Running back Michael Herzog capped it with a 7-yard touchdown run with 3:56 remaining to give Hillsdale a 36-20 lead.
Ashland’s last-ditch effort ended with a turnover on downs at the Hillsdale 12 with 1:45 remaining. The Chargers killed the clock to reclaim the Traveling Trophy.
Brenner completed 21-of-34 passes for 265 yards and a 65-yard touchdown to Garrett Turnbaugh late in the third quarter. Brenner also rushed for 39 yards and a score.
Martin rushed for 68 yards on 16 carries, Turnbaugh caught six passes for 126 yards.
Ashland outgained Hillsdale 401-349 in total offense, but the Chargers didn’t commit any turnovers.