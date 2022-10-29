Michael Ayers

Ashland linebacker Michael Ayers warms up before the start of a Great Midwest Athletic Conference game against Tiffin at Jack Miller Stadium.

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Ashland’s perfect season fell off the rails Saturday afternoon.

Two costly fourth-quarter turnovers by the Eagles led to Hillsdale touchdowns and the Chargers shook up the Great Midwest Athletic Conference standings with a 36-20 win at Muddy Waters Stadium.

