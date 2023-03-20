Savaya Brockington

Junior guard Savaya Brockington surveys the court before dishing it to a teammate during the Elite Eight matchup against UT Tyler on Monday, March 20.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — It was a start befitting the top-ranked team in the nation.

Top-ranked Ashland connected on its first seven field goal attempts and eased to a workmanlike 81-72 win over the University of Texas at Tyler in the Division II national quarterfinals Monday at the St. Joseph Civic Arena.

GALLERY: Ashland U. 81, UT Tyler 72

Ashland University played against UT Tyler on Monday, March 20 for the women's Elite Eight NCAA DII basketball tournament.

