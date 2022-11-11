Larry Martin

Ashland University tailback Larry Martin celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Tiffin earlier this season. 

ASHLAND — Messaging this week at Jack Miller Stadium has been clear: Kentucky Wesleyan is dangerous.

No. 13 Ashland hosts Kentucky Wesleyan in the regular season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday. A win assures the Eagles (8-1, 6-1) of no worse than a share of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference championship and locks up a playoff berth.

