Kari Pickens

Ashland University coach Kari Pickens instructs her team during a timeout in the Midwest Regional championship game against Grand Valley State at AU's Kates Gymnasium.

 Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter

AU Women's tourney coverage is made possible by Spherion Mid Ohio

Success happens when you can depend on a reliable team. Find your next career win with Spherion Mid Ohio!

ASHLAND — She is still a relative newcomer to the collegiate coaching fraternity, but Ashland’s Kari Pickens couldn’t look more at home on the bench.

Kari Pickens

Eagles' head coach Kari Pickens instructs from the sideline during the team's matchup against UT Tyler on Monday, March 20.

The most prolific athlete in Ohio Women's Basketball history, this month's Bobcat Legend is none other than Caroline Mast!

Subscribe to BobcatTV: http://bit.ly/Sub2BobcatTV

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/OhioBobcatTV

The OhioBobcatTV channel is your home for game previews, highlights, recaps and more from your Ohio Bobcats!

For all things Ohio Bobcats, visit our official website: http://OhioBobcats.com

Listen to Bobcat Games: http://bit.ly/BobcatsListen

Catch some of your Ohio Bobcat games live and on demand via the Watch ESPN apps and website!: http://www.espn.com/watch/

Bobcats' Schedule: http://bit.ly/CatsCalendar

Buy tickets to watch your Ohio Bobcats: http://bit.ly/BobcatsTickets

Shop Bobcats: http://bit.ly/ShopBobcats

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.