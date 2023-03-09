Brandon Haraway

Ashland University guard Brandon Haraway shoots a free throw during the regular season. A Norwalk High School product, Haraway was recently selected the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year and the GMAC Tournament MVP.

 Photo courtesy of Ashland University Sports Information Department

ASHLAND — There may not be a better player — or a hotter team — in all of America.

Great Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year Brandon Haraway will lead third-seeded Ashland into the eight-team Midwest Regional at the University of Indianapolis this weekend. The Eagles (22-9) open play against sixth-seeded Ferris State (23-8) at noon Saturday inside Indy’s Nicoson Hall.

