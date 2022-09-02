Gei'vonni Washington

Ashland University tailback Gei'vonni Washington runs behind the block of tight end Alex Enders during the first half of Thursday's 31-14 win over No. 10 Notre Dame College at AU's Jack Miller Stadium. 

ASHLAND — Fortune favors the bold and Lee Owens made one of the boldest play calls of his coaching career midway through the fourth quarter of Ashland University’s season-opening 31-14 win over No. 10 Notre Dame College at AU’s Jack Miller Stadium on Thursday.

The Eagles, who all but squandered a 17-0 halftime advantage, were clinging to a 17-14 lead and facing a fourth-and-nine at the Notre Dame 38-yard line. With momentum squarely on the side of the visiting Falcons, Owens called timeout and dialed up one of the most important plays in AU’s recent history.

