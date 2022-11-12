Austin Brenner

Ashland University quarterback Austin Brenner scores a touchdown against Tiffin earlier this season. Brenner threw for five touchdown passes in Saturday's 41-10 win over Kentucky Wesleyan.

ASHLAND — Austin Brenner gave the Ashland fans something to remember on Senior Day.

AU’s fifth-year senior quarterback, Brenner threw five touchdown passes as the 13th-ranked Eagles clinched an outright Great Midwest Athletic Conference title with a 41-10 win over Kentucky Wesleyan at snowy Jack Miller Stadium.

