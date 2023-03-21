Annie Roshak vs. UT Tyler.JPG

Ashland's Annie Roshak surveys the UT Tyler defense on Monday night at the Elite Eight in St. Joseph, Mo.

 By Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter

AU Women's tourney coverage is made possible by Spherion Mid Ohio

Success happens when you can depend on a reliable team. Find your next career win with Spherion Mid Ohio!

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — If the Ashland University women's basketball team had a theme for Tuesday’s off-day workout it was ball security.

GALLERY: Ashland U. 81, UT Tyler 72

Ashland University played against UT Tyler on Monday, March 20 for the women's Elite Eight NCAA DII basketball tournament.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.