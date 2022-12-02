Lee Owens

After 19 seasons and 137 coaching victories, Lee Owens announced his retirement as Ashland University's head football coach Friday afternoon.

ASHLAND — As he rides off into the sunset, Lee Owens can rest assured he left Ashland University’s football program in a better place than he found it.

The 66-year-old Owens, a Madison graduate, announced his retirement Friday afternoon inside the VIP Room of AU’s Robert Troop Center, bringing an end to a wildly-successful 45-year coaching career that began shortly after his graduation from Bluffton College in 1977.

