Austin Brenner
Buy Now

Ashland University quarterback Austin Brenner scrambles out of the pocket during the first half of a 45-19 loss to Ferris State last season.

ASHLAND — Austin Brenner wasn’t sure if he would ever play football again and Ashland’s sixth-year quarterback wasn’t alone.

A lot of people thought Brenner’s career ended on that night last October.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments