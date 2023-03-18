 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ashland University women's basketball
featured

AU's Macy Spielman emerges from shadow of famous Ohio football father

Macy Spielman

Macy Spielman soars to the basket for Ashland University. (Ashland University photo)

AU Women's tourney coverage is made possible by Spherion Mid Ohio

Success happens when you can depend on a reliable team. Find your next career win with Spherion Mid Ohio!

ASHLAND -- Macy Spielman laughed aloud when recalling one of her favorite childhood stories about growing up the athletic daughter of an Ohio football legend.

Macy Spielman

Macy Spielman is a 5-10 junior guard for the Ashland University Eagles.
Chris Spielman at Ohio State.jpg

Chris Spielman was a two-time All-American linebacker at The Ohio State University from 1984 to 1987, selected the nation's best LB his senior year. The Massillon High School graduate holds the OSU record for solo tackles in a season with 105 (1986) and the record for solo tackles in a career with 283. He also holds an amazing record for most tackles in a game with 29 against rival Michigan in 1986.
Macy Spielman on the drive.JPG

Macy Spielman drives against Grand Valley State University. 
Spielman applies the defensive pressure.JPG

Macy Spielman applies defensive presssure.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred