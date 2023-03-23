AU fan Tony Daniel.JPG

AU fan Tony Daniel in his iconic wig, rooting on his team at their Final Four game against Glenville State on Wednesday. 

 By Nathan Hart, Report for America Corps Member

AU Women's tourney coverage is made possible by Spherion Mid Ohio

Success happens when you can depend on a reliable team. Find your next career win with Spherion Mid Ohio!

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.— It’s a long way from Ashland to St. Joseph, Missouri.

According to the odometer, 755 miles, to be exact. That’s 11 hours and 38 minutes of driving, or a four-hour flight to Kansas City followed by an hour of driving.

GALLERY: AU fans on the road to Missouri

Tags