UT Tyler

The University of Texas-Tyler Patriots will take on Ashland University on Monday evening in the NCAA II women's basketball Elite 8. (UT-Tyler photo)

AU Women's tourney coverage is made possible by Spherion Mid Ohio

Success happens when you can depend on a reliable team. Find your next career win with Spherion Mid Ohio!

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- The University of Texas-Tyler is a newcomer to the post-season dance. But the Patriots have kept the music going all the way to the Elite 8.

Playing in a city of 108,000 residents best known for producing roses, Patrick Mahomes and Johnny Manziel, this is just Tyler's second year of Division II women's basketball eligibility.

Alvidrez

University of Texas-Tyler women's head basketball coach Rebecca Alvidrez (UT-Tyler photo)
Megan Mendazona

Megan Mendazona (UT-Tyler photo)

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"