Austin Brenner

Ashland quarterback Austin Brenner prepares to throw a pass as tailback Larry Martin (7) offer protection in a win over Tiffin earlier this season.

ASHLAND — They met in the regular season opener and will renew hostilities in the opening round of the Division II playoffs at Jack Miller Stadium.

Fourth-seeded Ashland (9-1) will host No. 5 Notre Dame (9-2) in a Super Region One first-round game at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles beat the Falcons 31-14 back on Sept. 1, but Ashland coach Lee Owens said much has changed since that first meeting.

