ASHLAND — Beating a team three times in one season is a big ask.
Beating the same team a fourth time is almost unprecedented, but that is the task awaiting top-ranked Ashland.
The No. 1 seed Eagles (31-0) will play No. 8 Malone (21-9) for the fourth time this season in the NCAA regional quarterfinals of the Division II women's basketball tournament at 5 p.m. Friday in Kates Gymnasium. AU swept the regular-season series, then knocked off the Pioneers in the semifinals of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference tournament last week in Ashland.
“Everyone says it’s hard to beat a team three or four times, but we’re not listening to that,” AU assistant coach Jenna Kotas said. “It’s not easy, but it can be done.
“We’re going to get Malone’s best. It’s nice that we’ve played them two times in the last two weeks.”
In the most recent meeting, an 80-56 AU win last week, Annie Roshak scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds. The senior forward was selected the GMAC Player of the Year and was the tournament MVP.
“Individual awards are a direct reflection of the team,” Roshak said afterward. “I wouldn’t have been MVP if we wouldn’t have won. I’m just really grateful to be a tournament champion.”
Roshak scores a team-high 14 points a game, one of four Eagles averaging in double figures. Zoe Miller is good for 12.5 points a night, while Hallie Heidemann and Hayley Smith average 12.2 points apiece. Heidemann and sophomore point guard Morgan Yoder were selected to the all-tournament team.
Malone has won seven of its last 10 games, with two of those three losses coming at the hands of the Eagles. Alexis Hutchison ranks fifth in the GMAC in scoring, averaging 17.6 points a game. Emma Kallas averages 12.1 points a game and Erin Kaufman averages 11.7 points a night.
Ashland and Malone are two of the four GMAC teams that qualified for the Midwest Regional tournament. GMAC tournament runner-up Trevecca Nazarene is the No. 5 seed and regular season runner-up Kentucky Wesleyan is the sixth seed.
“Getting four teams from the GMAC into the NCAA regional is huge,” Kotas said. “I don’t know if that has ever happened.
“The GMAC has really grown in the last couple of years. It’s really cool to see.”
No. 3 seed Grand Valley State takes on Kentucky Wesleyan in the regional opener at noon Friday.
No. 2 Drury meets No. 7 Lewis at 2:30 p.m. Friday, followed by AU and Malone. No. 4 Michigan Tech and Trevecca Nazarene cap Friday’s quadruple-header at 7:30 p.m.
The regional semifinals are set for Saturday at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The regional championship game is at 7 p.m. Monday.
“The Midwest Region is no joke. Whoever comes out of this region is going to a big contender to hoist the (national championship) trophy in Dallas on April 1,” Kotas said. “You look at every single one of these matchups, it could go either way.
“Right now we’ve got to focus on Malone. Friday is going to be a great start to the Midwest Regional.”