Michael Ayers

Ashland linebacker Michael Ayers signals to the sideline during AU's playoff win over Notre Dame. Ayers had 11 tackles and an interception in Saturday's 19-13 loss to IUP in the super region quarterfinals.

INDIANA, Pa. — Ashland came up short in its quest to reach Division II football’s Elite Eight.

Top-seeded Indiana University Pennsylvania came up with a big fourth-down stop in the third quarter and later returned a blocked punt 25 yards for a touchdown in a 19-13 win over the fourth-seeded Eagles in the Super Region 1 semifinals Saturday at IUP’s George P. Miller Stadium.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments