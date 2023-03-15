AU poses with regional banner.JPG

The Ashland University women's basketball team poses with the regional championship banner after Monday night's win over Grand Valley State.

 By Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter

ASHLAND -- A journey to perfection, like a journey of a thousand miles, begins with but a single step.

For the Ashland University women's basketball team, the road to 34-0 and a spot in the NCAA Division II Elite 8 began more than four months ago in Detroit.

The Ashland University women's basketball team celebrates a conference championship game victory over Trevecca Nazarene. It's the Eagles' second GMAC title in a row.

