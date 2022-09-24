QUINCY, Ill. — Gei’vonni Washington and his Ashland University teammates took care of business on the road Saturday afternoon.
Washington rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns and the 12th-ranked Eagles soared to a 34-14 win at Quincy, Illinois.
AU (3-0) built a 14-0 first-quarter lead on Washington TD runs of 4 and 24 yards. His third scoring run, a 4-yarder with 2:41 remaining in the third, gave the Eagles a 34-7 advantage.
Larry Martin added 60 yards on 11 carries as Ashland piled up 209 yards on the ground.
Quarterback Austin Brenner completed 14-of-25 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown. His 4-yard scoring pass to Johron Johnson gave AU a 24-0 lead early in the third quarter.
Logan Bolin had a pair of catches for 70 yards. Martin caught four passes for 62 yards out of the backfield, while Malik Wooldridge had three receptions for 31 yards.
AU’s nationally-ranked defense limited Quincy to 283 yards of total offense. Linebacker Michael Ayers led the way with nine tackles. Fellow linebacker Jackson Myers had six stops, while defensive tackle Mason Graney made five tackles. Sophomore safety Anthony Harkness, a Lexington product, returned an interception 48 yards in the first quarter, setting up AU’s first score.
Quincy quarterback Tionne Harris completed 12-of-23 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a score midway through the fourth. Tremayne Lee led the way with 37 rushing yards on 12 carries. Jalen Lawrence had three catches for 51 yards.
Ashland improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2016. The Eagles host Northwood at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1.