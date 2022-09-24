Gei'vonni Washington

Ashland University tailback Gei'vonni Washington runs for a first down against Notre Dame College. Washington rushed for three touchdowns in AU's 34-14 win at Quincy on Saturday.

QUINCY, Ill. — Gei’vonni Washington and his Ashland University teammates took care of business on the road Saturday afternoon.

Washington rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns and the 12th-ranked Eagles soared to a 34-14 win at Quincy, Illinois.

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

