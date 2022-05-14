ASHLAND — Dan Fuller went out on style.
Ashland’s longtime boys track coach, Fuller piloted the Arrows to their sixth consecutive Ohio Cardinal Conference championship in his 20th and final season Friday at Ashland University’s Ferguson Field.
Ashland won the boys title with 150 points, well ahead of runner-up Lexington (122). Mount Vernon (97), Mansfield Senior (83), Wooster (76), Madison (68.5) and West Holmes (62.5) rounded out the field.
On the girls side, Lexington took home the team trophy with 169 points. Mount Vernon (150) was second, followed by Wooster (101.5), Ashland (77), West Holmes (75.5), Madison (75) and Mansfield Senior.
Fuller announced earlier this year that this season would be his last. The Arrows have used his imminent departure as motivation all season long.
“It’s Coach Fuller’s last year. Everything is done for him,” said Colton Johnson, who won the 100-yard dash in 11.07 seconds, finished third in the 200 (22.91) and ran the anchor leg on Ashland’s winning 4x100 relay team (43.16). “It’s like having a big senior who has been here forever.”
Ashland’s other individual winners included Lukah Will in the 800 (1:59.87), Jacob Stump in the 3,200 (9:45.09) and Seth Will in the shot put (49-1). Johnson was joined by Bryant Hosse, Bryce Mendenhall and Kadin Schmitz in the 4x100 relay. Mendenhall and Hosse teamed with Jacob Holbrook and Ayden Bryant to win the 4x200 relay in 1:31.56.
“This has been a really fun group to work with,” Fuller said. “I hate for the focus to be on me because they are the ones who put in the hard work this year.
“I brought 25 kids here and 92 percent are going to score at least one point. We’re not going to have guys who are flashy and win all the individual events. We’re just going to outscore you.”
Mansfield Senior’s Keontez Bradley and Madison’s Isaac Brooks each won a pair of individual events. Bradley struck gold in the 200 (22.17) and the 400 (49.30), while Brooks won the 110 hurdles (14.31) and the 300 hurdles (38.19).
“I’m just slowly trying to peak,” Brooks said.
Mansfield Senior’s Maurice Ware won the high jump competition for a second straight year, clearing 6-foot-6 despite being interrupted to run in both the 4x100 and 4x200.
“It takes a lot out of me,” Ware said of competing in the high jump and the sprint relays. “I come back and I just feel it. I was cramping. Those races definitely do take a lot out of me.”
Mansfield Senior’s Nathanial Haney won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 11.5 inches. Lexington’s Leyton Nossa won the discus with a throw of 148 feet, 9 inches.
Other individual winners on the boys side included Wooster’s Ashton Dunlap in the 1,600 (4:28.94) and West Holmes’ Zach Snow in the pole vault (12-9).
Mount Vernon’s 4x400 relay team of Dylan Dowell, Matthew Salvucci, Ayden Kennedy and Ethan Young won in 3:31.27. The Wooster quartet of Luke Hootman, Owen Buchholz, Gabriel Thompson and Ashton Dunlap won the 4x800 in 8:31.55.
The Lexington girls had only two individual winners, but won three of the four relay events and used its superior depth to to score points in just about every event.
Individual winners for Lady Lex were Josalynn Patterson in the 300 hurdles (47.83) and Allison Reed in the discus (116-6).
“I have anywhere from 12 to 14 girls who do indoor track,” Lady Lex coach Michelle Smith said. “These girls start in December. They work really hard.”
Lexington’s 4x100 team of Emily Thomas, Lauren Alexander, Olyvia Stoots and Sarah Thomas won in 50.07, while the 4x200 foursome of Emily Thomas, Sarah Thomas, Makenna Arnholt and Abby Hooker won in 1:45.19. The 4x400 team of Lily Wolfe, Patterson, Elyana Weaver and Karis Hunter struck gold in 4:11.66.
Madison’s Alexsia Davis swept the sprints, winning the 100 (12.62), 200 (25.92) and 400 (59.61).
“I’m very tired, but it’s all worth it,” Davis said. “It’s just a mental thing.”
Wooster’s Marion Dix won the 800 in 2:27.69. Mount Vernon’s Sophie Zoldak won both the 1,600 (5:23.32) and the 3,200 (12:04.11).
Mount Vernon’s McKenna Brokaw won the 100 hurdles in 16.53.
West Holmes’ Laney Duff won the high jump with a leap of 5-0. Mount Vernon’s Makena Laslo won the pole vault (9-9), while Madison’s Mylah Davis won the long jump (16-10) and Ashland’s Aveline Wilhelm won the shot put (37-7.75).
Wooster’s 4x800 team of Audrey Miller, Marion Dix, Rachel Cornelius and Mattie Dunlap won in 10:14.48.