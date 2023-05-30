Elyana Weaver

Lexington's Elyana Weaver leads the field down the homestretch to win the 800 meter run during last week's Division II regional meet at Lexington High School.

MANSFIELD — North central Ohio will be well-represented when the state track and field tournament takes over Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium later this week.

The two-day extravaganza — it’s actually three meets running simultaneously — kicks off Friday morning and concludes Saturday afternoon.

