J.T. Barrett scores on a 25-yard TD run with just seven seconds remaining in the half to tie the 2014 Michigan game at 14-14. One OSU assistant coach called this the most important play of the national championship season. It's certainly one of the most underrated plays in Ohio Stadium history. It's so underrated, it didn't make our list.

COLUMBUS -- This season marks the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, and to commemorate it we're going to look at the 10 greatest plays the Old Gray Lady has seen.

Unfortunately, the man responsible for her construction, Chic Harley, never played an Ohio State game on Ohio Stadium turf. The Horseshoe opened in 1922, with Harley's last season completed in 1919 at Ohio Field. But it was his brilliance that ignited the passion necessitating construction of the historic facility. 

