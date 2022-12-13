LEXINGTON — Hannah Smith had a senior season to remember.
The newly-crowned All-Area Player of the Year, Smith led Lexington to a berth in the Division I state tournament at The Ohio State University Golf Club’s Gray Course. She tied for 22nd individually with a two-day total of 159.
Lady Lex placed 12th in the team standing with a 723. It was Lexington’s second state tournament appearance and first since 2014.
Smith is the centerpiece of the five-player All-Richland Source team that included three other state qualifiers from our readership areas of Richland, Ashland, Knox and Crawford counties.
Hannah Smith, Lexington: Smith was the Ohio Cardinal Conference Player of the Year after taking medalist honors at two of the three OCC invitationals throughout the season and finishing second at the third. She shot an 82 and was medalist runner-up at the Sycamore Springs sectional as Lady Lex won the team title with a 364, three strokes ahead of Ashland. Smith tied for 11th at the Stone Ridge district with a 87.
Brooklynn Adkins, Ontario: A senior, Adkins capped her high school career with an appearance at the Division I state tournament. She shot a two-day 164, good for a tie for 37th place. A Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first-team pick, Adkins tied for third at the Sycamore Springs sectional with an 83. She earned one of the two individual state-qualifying berths up for grabs at Stone Ridge, tying for third with an 83.
Lucy Myers, Colonel Crawford: The Eagles reached the Division II state tournament, placing 11th with a 797. Myers led the charge for Colonel Crawford, tying for 39th with a two-day 182. The junior was finished third at the Northern 10 Athletic Conference tournament with an 85 and was third at the Valley View sectional with an 85. She tied for seventh at the Sycamore Springs district with an 86.
Trynity Wolfe, Lexington: A senior, Wolfe played her best golf of the season during Lady Lex’s run to the Division I state tournament. The Ohio Cardinal Conference second-team selection finished 10th with a 91 at the Sycamore Springs sectional before tying for third at the Stone Ridge district with an 83. Wolfe tied for 62nd at the state tournament with a two-day 178.
Emma Packard, Ashland: A senior, Packard just missed out on an individual state berth. She tied for fifth with an 84 at Stone Ridge, one shot out of the final state-qualifying bid. An Ohio Cardinal Conference first-team selection, Packard tied for third at the Sycamore Springs sectional with an 83. She helped the Arrows win the OCC team title.