Hannah Smith

Lexington's Hannah Smith hits an approach shot during the Ohio Cardinal Conference tournament at Mohican Hills Golf Course. 

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

LEXINGTON — Hannah Smith had a senior season to remember.

The newly-crowned All-Area Player of the Year, Smith led Lexington to a berth in the Division I state tournament at The Ohio State University Golf Club’s Gray Course. She tied for 22nd individually with a two-day total of 159.

