LEXINGTON -- Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is hosting the 40th annual Vintage Grand Prix sanctioned by the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), the longest continuously-running spectator event at the track, which will feature 24 races in total this year.
Featuring both historic and modern day racing action, SVRA's SpeedTour weekend brings three races in International GT and also features a Classic/Vintage Endurance race. Twelve additional group races are featured across multiple classes of vintage and classic cars.
The latest in racing technology will also be on track with two classes from the Trans Am Series and open-wheel, tripleheader races from F4 U.S. Championship and Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda. Off track, two car shows happen, the British Car Showdown on Saturday (June 25) and Concours d'Elegance on Sunday (June 26).
CAR SHOWS
The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), founded in 1978, is the only national vintage racing organization in the United States of America and sponsors races in 12 different classes with vehicles ranging from small displacement production cars to vintage prototype vehicles. The SVRA provides various types of racing while emphasizing the importance of keeping vintage racing safe, fair and fun. SVRA’s slogan is “Some Collect Art… We Race It.”
British Car Showdown - Saturday, June 25
Open to all British marques
Concours d'Elegance - Sunday, June 26
Open to classic vintage and sports cars
Registration for both shows is in the infield of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and ends at 11 a.m. each day. Those who register will get a parade lap around the track during the lunch break. Advance car show registration is encouraged at https://midohio.com/info/car-corrals.
International GT Feature Races
3 races, Saturday 10:45 a.m. and 5:35 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m.
Classic/Vintage Endurance Race:
60-minute timed race including 1 pit stop
Sunday, 4 p.m.
Group Races:
Six races on Saturday and six on Sunday.
Please note all race times subject to change.
Group 1: Recognized small displacement production sports cars and sedans.
Group 2: Pre-1973 Formula cars conforming to the SVRA classic formula car regulations. Other cars may be accepted by invitation as appropriate.
Group 3: Recognized series-produced sports cars and sedans in production prior to 1972.
Group 4: Limited produced sports cars, racing "specials" and GT cars built or in production prior to 1960. This group represents the "Golden Age" of sports car racing in the United States and Europe. Other appropriate cars by invitation.
Group 5: Small bore World Sports Car Championship and prototypes as raced between 1960 and 1972. All three classes of Sports 2000 cars, SRF's as well as WSR cars.
Group 6: Selected big-bore production sports cars and sedans through 1972.
Group 7: World Championship of Makes sports cars on slicks. Under 2-Liter sports cars as raced after 1972. Can Am cars as raced after 1967. Center-seat Can Am cars, SCCA ASR & BSR.
Group 8: Recognized series-produced sports cars and sedans in production prior to 1979, and later cars by invitation.
Group 9: Wings and slicks formula cars complying with SVRA post-1973 formula car regulations.
Group 10: Select GT sports cars and sedans raced between 1973 and 1999. NASCAR Cup and Busch Series stock cars. Trans-Am and production-based contemporary as raced from 1999 to five years from today's date.
Group 11: GTP/Group C, ALMS, PSCR, WSC, Grand Am prototype cars and SCCA P1 &P2 as raced from 1981 to five years from today's date.
Group 12: Select GT sports cars and sedans raced between 1973 and five years prior to today's date. These are Production-based cars such as Motorola Cup or any other stock / prepared racing series. Early IMSA GTO and GTU small bore cars will be accepted on an individual basis.
Trans Am
Trans Am presented by Pirelli began igniting the passion of motorsports fans across the world in 1966 and has been home to some of the greatest names in road racing. Today, Trans Am continues to honor its legacy, while challenging the status quo in racing, through meaningful racing platforms and a driver-oriented focus. Five class designations include TA, TA2, XGT, SGT and GT are split into two separate races.
TA/XGT/SGT/GT
1 race, Saturday: 1:15 p.m.
65-minute timed race
TA2
1 race, Sunday: 10:55 a.m.
65-minute timed race
The F4 U.S. Championship Powered by Honda open-wheel car is designed to keep costs down while providing an ideal learning tool for young drivers who have never raced cars before. The series offers more value and benefits than any other form of entry-level open-wheel racing.
3 races, Saturday: 11:40 a.m. and Sunday: 9:00 a.m. and 3:25 p.m.
Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda offers the next step up in the driver development ladder and affordability as a key component of the series, from the the Honda engines to the Ligier Crawford JS F3 chassis and Hankook tires. All FR Americas Championship cars are built in North America.
3 races, Saturday: 9:40 a.m. and Sunday: 10:10 a.m. and 5:10 p.m.
Advance Print-At-Home tickets are strongly encouraged to reduce gate entry times. To order tickets in advance, visit midohio.com or by phone at 419-884-4000. General admission is $50 for the weekend, and $30 for daily passes ($10 additional for tickets purchased at the gate). Weekend tent and motor home camping is available for purchase. See rates at midohio.com. Children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a ticketed adult, plus free parking is available.