FREDERICKTOWN -- Under perfect weather conditions the 20th annual Fredericktown-Willie Davis Youth Football Golf outing took place on Saturday, July 9, at the Chapel Hill Golf Course.
Brad Mast and Jim Davis, the event organizers, reported that the outing was a “sold out” event with 34 teams and 140 golfers participating in a scramble format. Participants traveled in from many states including California, Colorado, New Jersey, Kentucky, Indiana, and Virginia in addition to Ohio.
When asked why all the support, Mast said “someone did it for them, they just want to support the kids.”
While presenting multiple awards and donated door prizes, Mast and Davis thanked all the volunteers, the golfers and the 22-hole sponsors saying that 100% of the proceeds would go to support the 3rd through 6th grade youth football program.
Sherry Wilson, who handles the finances for the organization, added that the golf outing “is our only fundraiser, we count on this event to fund most of the annual expenses to keep the participants annual fees to only $60.
"We could not do this without the outing and all the volunteers.”
Several prizes were awarded to participants for longest drives, closet to the pin, longest puts along with door prizes donated by the sponsors. Ty Thomas led the winning foursome with their team posting an 18-under-par score in the scramble format.
Davis concluded by saying that information on next year’s golf outing, along with information on team schedules, scholarships and more are posted at Willie Davis Youth Football - Fredericktown Ohio. (williedavisfootball.com).
