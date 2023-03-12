Plymouth's Colton Sparks at state.jpeg

Plymouth's Colton Sparks battles Loudonville's Caleb Gregory in the Division III 190-pound seventh-place match. 

COLUMBUS -- Eleven north central Ohio wrestlers earned podium finishes on Sunday at the state wrestling championships in the Schottenstein Center.

Crestview’s Hayden Kuhn led the charge with a third-place finish at 144 pounds in Division III. Kuhn beat Tuslaw’s Maxwell Cooper in the consolation semifinals before holding off Pleasant’s Daxton Chase in overtime in the consolation finals. Kuhn, who beat Chase in the finals of the J.C. Gorman Invitational in early-January, is Crestview’s first-ever three-time state placer.

