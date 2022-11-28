West Park sign (copy)

A large portion of the West Park Shopping Center is under demolition orders from the City of Mansfield. 

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Cheryl Cox looks at the West Park Shopping Center and sees something most people don’t – potential. 

Barrett Thomas is the director of economic development at Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development.

Zoning can be complicated, so we asked Mansfield codes, permits and zoning manager Marc Milliron to walk us through the basics.

