Richland County Transit seeks proposals to guide development of 10-year plan

MANSFIELD -- Richland County Transit is now looking for an expert to help show them the best road forward for public transit.
The RCT board has issued a 36-page request for proposals to help local officials develop a 10-year transit development plan.
"The successful offeror will be required to define public transit needs in Richland County and the region; solicit board input and public participation; explore community goals; and develop systematic plans that improve public transportation in Richland County and moves RCTB toward a clear vision," the proposal states.
The RCT board will accept proposals until June 28 at 1 p.m. A contract will be awarded based on competitive bids, according to Jean Taddie transit development manager for the Richland County Regional Planning Commission.
The Ohio Department of Transportation awarded $165,779 through the Ohio Transit Partnership Program to fund RCT's planning efforts.
Improving public transit was one of the topics identified during Richland Source "Talk the Vote" sessions in the fall of 2021 that was further identified in the Citizens Agenda presented to local leaders and the public in January.
In the RFP, the board said it will consider the following qualifications:
-- experienced working on transit development plans for similar transit agencies.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
-- a satisfactory record of past performance.
-- qualified and eligible to receive the contract under applicable laws and regulations.
The RCT transit development plan goals include:
-- identifying the best structures, services and technologies to sustainably increase RCT's ridership, efficiency and quality.
-- positioning the board to evolve and respond to 21st Century needs.
-- assessing RCTB's governance, organizational structure and mission, and develop a clear vision for the future.
-- initiating regional collaborative planning, especially to facilitate efficient workforce and medical transportation across county lines.
The local transit board plans to follow a plan review process that culminates with the awarding of the contract by July 31 and the beginning of services on Aug. 1.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"