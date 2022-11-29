woburn village.jpg

Developer EDENS broke up the parking lot of an underperforming strip mall and turned it into a mini village with shopping, dining and multifamily housing. 

MANSFIELD — Just 2.4 miles from downtown Mansfield, nearly two-thirds of the West Park Shopping Center awaits demolition

Woburn Village is a walkable development with 175,000 square feet of commercial space and 350 housing units. 

How does Mansfield compare to Woburn and Santa Ana?

Mansfield's current zoning map

Zoning can be complicated, so we asked Mansfield codes, permits and zoning manager Marc Milliron to walk us through the basics.

