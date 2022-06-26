MANSFIELD -- Better human connections and finding solutions are crucial in a polarized world where perceived differences and problems drive people apart every day.
That was the message Saturday evening from Source Media Properties Publisher Jay Allred to an Idea Works gathering of more than 150 during the organization's "Reporting Reimagined Volume 2," an event aimed at linking art with solutions journalism.
"I think that art is a great connector and it's a great common ground where people can meet and bring themselves into a situation to experience something together," Allred said.
It was a night filled with food, drinks, music and creations from 21 area artists who were asked to select at least one solutions journalism article from Richland Source, Ashland Source and Knox Pages to serve as the inspiration for their piece.
Funding from the Solutions Journalism Network helped provide the free community event at 40 W. Fourth St.
"I think the art connects people to the journalism," Allred said. "It creates a way for them to feel more engaged with and part of their community.
"It allows them through the art and the artists to feel like they have more control and agency over their lives. It's a fantastic way for us to celebrate with our community -- with our news sources, the artists, our members and our readers -- and to show the power of what they've accomplished together," he said.
Two of the artists participating echoed the publisher's thoughts.
Allison Pence, of Mansfield, created a painting inspired by the Richland Source nine-part section on public transit. She also participated in the media company's first such event in 2019, a hoped-for annual event delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I love Richland Source and how it brings the community together," Pence said. "The first event was such a success, for me personally and for everyone. I enjoyed it and it was just something that I felt drawn to do again."
Pence said she was walking downtown, pondering which article to choose from, "and it hit me like a ton of bricks ... Richland County Transit brings people together."