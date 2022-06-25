Welcome to Reporting: Reimagined 2022! Please use this story as your digital guide to all the artists in today's exhibit.
Each artist is listed alphabetically. Scroll through to learn more about the artist and the solutions inspiration behind their pieces:
Allison Pence
Inspiration article: Richland Public Transit: Rethink Your Ride
Title of piece: "Connected in Richland County"
Price: $795
Artist statement: "After receiving the list of articles to interpret, I was wavering between a few, then one day while on a walk through downtown, it hit me. I only live a block away from RCT, I walk downtown daily, and pass many bus stops along the way, why not show how I see the connections between these stops, throughout the county. I think that for most of us, we probably don't give much thought to the daily, common occurrence of seeing a bus pass by...most of us have probably never ridden one here in town. But in bigger cities, they are a way of life for many people...a way to transport between bustling places. Maybe it wouldn't be so bad, especially with rising gas costs, to hop on board, make connections with new people, and see our county from a different view."
Artist bio: "I am a painter working primarily on murals for public and private sectors. I live downtown Mansfield, and most of my work is based here as well, it's a dream come true! When I'm not working on a mural, I can usually be found at home, painting commissioned pieces for clients, or traveling around the country."
Aurelio V. Diaz
Inspiration article: Unhoused: A solutions series on homelessness
Title of piece: "Vinnie's Slumber" and "Uninvited"
Price: $55 each
Artist statement: "As a resident of Downtown Mansfield for many years, I have experienced the ebb of flow of economic & social changes that have contributed to the revitalization of our city. However, post-COVID, there seemed to have been an overwhelming flood or people rushing downtown, who were unhoused. Through my personal interactions with the unhoused, I discovered that this was more than just people down and out on the streets. Being unhoused is solitude, misunderstanding, violence, intrusion, and uncertainty."
Artist bio: "Aurelio V. Diaz is a musician & artist who resides in Downtown Mansfield. He adores the city birds, and feeds them daily. He loathes limited options, and tries to create more. Aurelio is the 5th Ward Mansfield City Councilman. His plans to use music, art, and elbow grease to help transform Mansfield."
C Noel Means
Inspiration article: Mansfield churches turn historic home into transitional housing
Title of piece: "Avalon Rising"
Price: $1,200 — 5% will go to Truth Ministries
Artist statement: "When I read this article it immediately struck me. The entire idea stood out to me. That those who are ignored, shamed, dismissed, and looked down upon, had a place to get back on their feet. I have been that person. Life destroyed, even if it was by me. I have been homeless; I am lucky it was for only a few weeks, for not everyone has a family or mother to take them in. Addiction is a real disease, not a moral concept or failing. It affects your brain, your psychology, and your habits. It can kill you. Not all of us survive. Same can be said of mental illness. The fact that this group came together to not only support but uplift those that, by not necessarily of their own choosing, had gotten knocked down without a life vest.
The quote that stood out to me in the article was this: “Volunteer Randy Dobbin said the collaboration between churches is an example of how the body of Christ should work. “It's like the way the church has always meant to be – to work together, not to be so separate,” Dobbin said. “When we come together like that, this is just a part of what can be done”
I am not a religious person, however I am a spiritual person and something I’ve learned in the last years is that it does not matter what it is named, as long as it comes in and from love. To see that kind of love in action gives me such hope in the Grace, hope for all of us; hope that can seem so preciously little in times of personal darkness. That no matter how life happens to each of us, if we reach for help, it will be there, with love in its eyes and heart.
The correlation between this art piece and this article started from another quote, from author Marianne Williamson in A Return To Love.
“Fear is our shared lovelessness, our individual and collective hells. It’s a world that seems to press on us from within and without; giving constant false testimony to the meaninglessness of love….Avalon symbolizes a world beyond the world we see with our physical eyes. It represents miraculous sense of things…The truth doesn’t stop being the truth just because we’re not looking at it. Love merely becomes clouded over or surrounded by mental mists…It is easily retrieved, because perception is a choice. The mists part when we believe that Avalon is behind them….Love is within us. It cannot be destroyed…only be hidden…And that’s what a miracle is: a parting of the mists, a shift in perception, a return to love.”
So thank you, Truth Ministries, for your work to part the mists and return to love."
Artist bio: "An artists duty is to take notice of that which would otherwise be unrecognized, to draw attention to the minutiae of details within our world. I seek to do so through my work."
Demetrius Howell
Inspiration article: Blankenship: "I want people looking at us to see how to treat homelessness"
Title of piece: "Navigation"
Price: Not for sale
Artist statement: "There was a time in my life when I was homeless I could never forget. Sharing bunk beds with strangers, having a curfew and having the constant thought of what to do next because I only had 30 days. I realized I was in a tough place and it was a tough time but I dreamed of a better future every night. I called this painting Navigation because I feel that the homeless are the dreamers and with the right help anyone can make it to the other side you just need the right help and the correct coordinates."
Drew Anderson
Inspiration article: How a local brewery adapted to COVID-19 pandemic and became a no-tipping business
Title of piece: "The Phoenix: Unbound"
Price: $200
Artist statement: Well the article was pretty straightforward and was a perfect representation of the old adage of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. Only in this sense it was The Phoenix literally rising above the pandemic."
Artist bio: "I typically work with just acrylics and spray paints, using a technique called "Alla Prima" which forgoes any special painting methods for speed. For this piece though, I stepped out of my comfort zone and created this abstract collage using actual labels from the brewery, acrylic paint and what I call "Pandemic Artifacts" (Toilet Paper, Masks, Signage & Gloves)"
Ellie Allred
Inspiration article: Wildflower revolution would lead to investment in our community, environmental future
Title of piece: "The pollinator in grass"
Price: $150
Artist statement: "I really have a soft spot for pollinators and reading how mowing less inspired this piece. I thought by drawing the beauty of the insect in grass would help people be inspired to mow less to help their populations."
Artist bio: "I am a horror, surreal, blasphemy, and dark artist. I am a hyper-detailed artist who likes the figure to be the foreground. I also like people to think about what they're seeing."
Jeff Bell
Inspiration article: "Complacency kills:" Farm injury, death prevention in north central Ohio
Title of piece: "Finding things"
Price: $300
Artist statement: "I chose farming accidents, but felt it would be appropriate to turn it into happy accidents. The good things you can find on a farm, while plowing fields or just walking in the woods. Old rusty metal, wood, artifacts and other amazing and useable pieces."
Artist bio: "I am an artist from Mansfield, Ohio. I like to use up-cycled materials in my work, such as pianos, found objects and old metal. I have been a guitar builder, artist and sculptor for 30 years."
Jo Westfall
Inspiration article: Ideas bubble for boosting literacy after pandemic learning loss
Title of piece: "Using Only These 26 Tools"
Price: $1,200
Artist statement: "I chose an article about boosting literacy. When we use language, we are attempting to communicate through a shared mechanism. With our current English alphabet, we use only 26 tools to code and decode this very nuanced process. I explored various methods of coding to express the English alphabet: Written/Typed Letters, Braille, Morse Code, and American Sign Language."
Artist bio: "I enjoy using repurposed materials to create art, and especially enjoy collaborative projects. I want to acknowledge all of the people and resources that contributed to this artwork on one of my favorite subjects - Language. Among other things, I learned about availability of resources, history, tooling, and mechanisms.
Jeff Ingram of Standing Rock Cultural Arts in Kent: encyclopedias
Holly's Book Rack: discarded Danielle Steele books
Christian Harwell of Cyrus Framing in Canton: industrial band saw and hole punch
Ken Arthur: typewriters and construction advice
Jeff Bell: typewriter and book deconstruction, and assemblage advice
Amber Osborne: typewriter deconstruction
Mike Thompson - Mansfield Morse Code practitioner: advice
JB Cookie Cutters: sign language stencils
The Stock Pile - Building Material Reuse Store in Canton: door
Steve Russell/Mansfield-Richland County Public Library: computer keyboards
Chuck Kolm: computer keyboards
Bob Dale: hula hoop
Philomatheon Society of Canton: typed pages of braille
Jesse McMahon: saw and re-construction
Joe Westfall: collaboration and mix-matching
Deb Knoll: conceptual feedback"
John Thrasher
Inspiration article: Unhoused: A solutions series on homelessness
Title of piece: "Unrealistic Estate" — Corrugated fiberboard, grocery cart, dimensions variable
Price: Not for sale
Artist statement: "Addressing homelessness through art for the 2022 Solutions Journalism was perplexing. My familiar approaches to studio work were not yielding sufficient, resonant content. For this specific subject it seemed appropriate to fabricate forms with ephemeral materials that lack conventional visual appeal, and are most importantly, looked upon as dispensable. Considering how society in general tends to ignore the homelessness crisis, these materials (which are sometimes used by homeless people to make shelter or to contain their belongings) symbolize the lack of regard, support, and respect we have for individuals who find themselves without a home."
Artist bio: "John Thrasher is an Associate Professor in the Department of Art at The Ohio State University. He teaches drawing, ceramics, two-dimensional art, and criticism on the Mansfield campus. His varied portfolio includes hand-formed ceramic sculpture, portraits, murals, drawing, painting, and calligraphy. He has exhibited his work in local, regional, national, and international venues for over 35 years. He was a speaker and panel moderator at the Taboo-Transgression-Transcendence in Art and Science conference in 2017, and a remote presenter at the 2021 Digital Culture and AudioVisual Challenges conference, both at Ionian University in Corfu, Greece."
Karyn Wittal
Inspiration article: Tyger Clubs provide 21st century learning opportunities
Title of piece: "Orange and Brown: The Year of the Tyger"
Price: $500
Artist statement: "I chose the article that talks about the after-school learning opportunities for middle school students, or shall I say, our adolescent Tyger cubs.
I love this article and everything about it! What a beautiful idea to give students the opportunity to learn about something they enjoy while being surrounded by staff and volunteers who genuinely care.
I knew as soon as I read the title that this was it and what I wanted to paint.
This Tyger is not just my Tyger. It is our Tyger, our community’s and every Mansfield City School students and teachers.
May this magnificent creature represent who we are and where we come from.
The Tyger walks with poise, taps into her instincts and intuition and uses the utmost discernment.
The Mama Tyger cares for her young and will do anything to protect them. She raises them on her own, and teaches through her actions. She shows them the way, and allows them to follow. She does not get in their way but allows them to grow and gain strength so when it is their turn to face the wild on their own, they will be ready!!
If you ever need help, call upon the Tyger. She is always near, and willing to share her medicine."
Artist bio: I feel like I am starting over...again. Feels like from scratch. Trying to reprogram my mind from all the negative junk we tend to tell ourselves as we get older. We love from our hearts when we’re younger. And I guess I’m just trying to get back to that. Because when we have open hearts, we can co create beautiful art."
Ken Arthur
Inspiration article: Rocking chair initiative seeks to promote learning, emotional health at early ages
Title of piece: "Come, sit a spell"
Price: $325
Artist statement: "Beginning with the primal rhythm of the ocean, the patter of rain, elements of sea shells against the verdigris gutter seat, a piano key mask of a Phoenix rising from the ashes, a hint of warm muffins at grandmother's home, filled with found treasures, and the comforting motion of a rocking chair are combined to create this assemblage."
Lucas Hargis
Inspiration article: Mansfield police will use $22k grant to test camera technology aimed at reducing crime
Title of piece: "7 Watchful Eyes"
Price: $300
Artist statement: "My Reporting Reimagined piece responds to “Mansfield Police Will Use $22,000 Grant To Test Camera Technology Aimed At Reducing Crime”. While reading this article, I found myself asking: How many surveillance cameras are enough? Too many? I can’t be the only Mansfield citizen uncomfortable with our city adding more & more cameras?
Porcupine quills shoot from the center of 7 blue eyes, straining against the confines of the fragile glass restraining them. I’m trying to express the tension between public safety & the personal right to privacy, between fear & comfort, between intrusive protection & true freedom.
Like many of my sculptures, “7 Watchful Eyes” is a combination of manufactured goods, handmade elements & the organic. I hope this piece gets us thinking & talking about the deeper ideas of community, freedom, home."
Artist bio: "Lucas Hargis supports & encourages local artists, musicians & creative folk of all sorts. He manages LUCAH Gallery in Mansfield’s Carrousel District & hangs the monthly artist showcase at The Happy Grape in Lexington. His ceramics, paintings & sculptures are featured at LUCAH & at Jack-Pot Pottery & The Merry Band of Makers in Millersburg. There’s a chance you’ll catch him on some random sidewalk playing with a pottery wheel or a banjo."
Mark Sebastian Jordan
Inspiration article: Theater, without the theater: How shuttered local venues survive
Title of piece: "Opening Night, March 2020"
Price: N/A
Artist statement: "This painting was inspired by the solutions journalism series "Theater Without Theaters," reflecting the perilous place all performing arts organizations were put into by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Work-arounds, such as streaming performances, constant testing of performers, audience social distancing, and checking vaccine cards were all employed to find ways for the show to go on. In my initial envisioning of this painting, I pictured a controlled meditation showing actors on a stage performing to an empty house. Something within me required a very different painting, though. I found my hands painting a mixture of dark, turbulent backgrounds and slashing lines for the stage floor. The red stage curtains began to look like strips of raw meat. I soon realized that this visceral, empty stage said what I needed to say: For those, like me, whose world revolves around performing, the pandemic was a sheer terror. Both my way of life and my livelihood were wiped out in one terrible sweep. I have only just begun to process this nightmare as I attempt to rebuild my life."
Artist bio: "I am a writer, actor, poet, painter, historian, and storyteller. I was born in Mansfield in 1970, and it has remained my center-point ever since. I have received awards from the Ohio Arts Council, the Associated Press, the Ohio Theater Alliance, and many more. I write "History Knox," a local history column for KnoxPages.com. I write classical concert reviews for Seen & Heard International and record reviews for MusicWeb International, both based in London. My book "The Ceely Rose Murders at Malabar Farm" was published in 2021 and was selected for the 2022 Ohioana Library Book Festival. I have written program notes for The Cleveland Orchestra, the Mansfield Symphony, and other ensembles, and have presented many talks about music and history."
Nan McCartney
Inspiration article: Ashland nursing home makes resident wishes come true
Title of piece: "Rose Bud's Wish"
Price: $500
Artist statement: "My piece was inspired by the story of Rosalind "Bud" Brehm's positive experience with the Good Shepard's "As You Wish" program. The simplicity of her wish for the day and the enjoyment that she got from it was heartwarming to read, and I wanted to portray that joy felt from the article with my illustration. Rosalind's wish was to go shopping at the mall and to see her family and pets, with an emphasis on the pets. She sounded like a glamorous woman and I wanted to make sure to show that. Her daughter commented that she was always dressed to the "nineteens" and she was formerly the Queen of the Ashland County Fair. Because of this I chose to show her seated crowned and in a throne, with an outfit inspired by the iconic Iris Apfel, sure to impress anyone. The color palette was also inspired by her regal presence, which led me to choose a gem tone based color scheme, along with some bright and playful colors more typical to my work. I also appreciated reading about The Good Shepard's focus on mental health for their residents and I wanted to include that by showing the building as warm and inviting through color and shape, including a heart coming from the chimney."
Artist bio: "I am an illustrator and surface designer with a passion to spread joy. I want to give everyone a chance to see the world through my lens in hopes that they like what they see. My work has a light hearted and whimsical feel — which is a reflection of my carefree spirit. I love illustration because it gives me a chance to share a little happiness, and that’s what fills me up!"
Orie Rush
Inspiration article: COLUMN: Being 'housed' isn't the same as having a home
Title of piece: "What is House/What is Home"
Price: $200
Artist statement: "The sense of Home goes beyond having a structure to live under, it is a complex system that includes structures of community, family, and occupations that provide a livable wage, all within the context of increasing demand and outsider realty. This unstable housing market can create voids of scarcity that worse-off individuals cannot escape unless they have a net of support to lean into."
Artist bio: "Sculptural work is not my normal medium (pencil, pen, acrylic), but the act of collecting from the environment, taking note of different homes in the community (or buildings that could be homes), seemed right for this particular topic. I like limiting my options and working with found-inspiration in general."
Rachel Justice
Inspiration article: Wildflower revolution would lead to investment in our community, environmental future
Title of piece: "Wildflowers" and "Dandelion"
Price: $450 each
Artist statement: "Throughout the days and weeks upon hearing of this project, the concepts of beauty, life, and joy fill my thoughts as I think about this event.
The idea of beauty coming from even the smallest of things. Something wild and free, a wild flower, is a reminder to me that there is still good, hope and beauty in this world. In the mist of the times in which we live, I believe we still have much to look forward to!"
Artist bio: "Rachel Justice has been creating art for her customers for 27 years. Through live paintings, murals and more, she uses her art to take the abstract/unreachable and bring it into our physical world in a way that the soul can easily understand."
Samantha Schneider
Inspiration article: Theater, without the theater: How shuttered local venues survive & Mansfield schools recognized for positive behavioral supports
Title of piece: "Thalia and Melpomene"
Price: $3,480
Artist statement: "Theater, without the theater: How shuttered local venues survive. My work was inspired by the cross over from physical to digital. Struggling to keep theater alive. Is it still theater without entering the building or is it more about the spirit of the theater, not the physical aspects. My work references the history of painting through the theatrical and staged. Modern film is related back to the origins of theatrical stage plays."
Artist bio: "Samantha Schneider is an emerging artist working in painting. In 2021 she graduated with a double major in Painting and Drawing from the Cleveland Institute of Art. She has shown her work in multiple group shows around Cleveland. Schneider has also had two solo shows, Moods Through Color in 2019 and Lollipop in 2020. Schneider received CIA’s Painting Department’s Excellence in Studio Practice award two years in a row, the Eastman Bolton Memorial Prize in 2020, the Mary Seymour Brooks Scholarship for Painting in 2020, and the Liza Noble '48 Scholarship for Excellence in Painting in 2020."
Teya Schendel
Inspiration article: Ashland morgue storage insufficient for death rate; contingency plans needed
Title of piece: "Space Between Times"
Price: $200
Artist statement: "This piece represents death at such a high rate that there is a lack of space to hold the deceased bodies. The “space” in this piece is the jar, which is already more than halfway filled with orbs of light, and with many more orbs to come, the jar will soon be overflowing. The orbs of light reflect the life and soul of the deceased. I wanted this piece to represent how sad and ominous this reality is, but also how beautiful and vibrant life is."
Tim Gorka
Inspiration article: Unhoused: A solutions series on homelessness & Roosting crows pooping all over Mansfield's Central Park
Title of piece: "Scatter"
Price: $4,000
Artist statement: "My piece was created as a response to the public reaction that I observed to the issues raised by both the stories of the increase in homeless population in Mansfield as well as the seasonal crow migration. Many seem to feel that the solution to these complex problems is to simply chase them away. Fortunately we have groups such as Harmony House who are willing to dig in and take on the challenges one piece at a time."
Artist bio: "I have spent my lifetime as a professional working artist, primarily producing commissioned woodcarving and specialty woodworking. I have now closed the door on that chapter and I am digging into my design books to see where that will take me."
Victoria Hoefler
Inspiration article: Ohio has an aging farmer population, so what comes next?
Title of piece: "Seeds of Hope"
Price: N/A
Artist statement: "Farmers aging out of farming and having no one to take over is a personal issue for me. My brother-in-law has a 4th generation farm and none of his children want to take over. They are going to be selling it. My piece represents the hope for the future of farming. We cannot allow big corporations to control our food. We need to have sustainable foods systems in place in our communities. My piece has a few of those places involved in our community. This is the next generation of farming."
Artist bio: "I've been an artist the day I was born. I love creating and I enjoy helping others create with me. I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to make a living both as an artist and an instructor of art."